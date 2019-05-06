The Pangburn school board approved the listing of bids for two structures on nearby land during Monday's meeting.

Superintendent David Roland said the Reaper family donated the structures and land, which was purchased at an auction, to the school district.

"The district will have no need for the house," Roland said. "We want to keep the land. Only the house will be sold."

The successful bidder will remove the house and storage building.

The board also approved the transfer of $12,000 from the building fund to the general fund to pay for repairs to the cafeteria's foundation.

In other action, the board approved out-of-state overnight trips for the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) and Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) clubs) The FCCLA will attend its leadership conference in Anaheim, California. The FBLA will attend its national conference in San Antonio, Texas. The board also approved a trip for the girls' basketball team to a summer team camp at the University of Arkansas.

Roland said the district will contribute $1,500 to the clubs and team, plus the Pangburn High School Beta Club for its trip. The Beta Club's trip was approved at the March meeting.

The board accepted the resignations of Lori Baker (cafeteria and Cassie Patterson (school day care). Shannadoah Cassell was hired as a cafeteria worker.

In other business, the board approved the Summer Lunch Program from June 3-24.