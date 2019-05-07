Coming together last week with varied ideas for Hot Springs Village’s bettermen, all seven current Property Owners Association directors reached agreement on some key issues at an annual retreat.

All affirmed the need for building more trust with property owners by placing green dots on a sticky note declaring the “build owner trust” idea.

Near the two-day retreat’s conclusion, board chairman Cindi Erickson recounted how members of last year’s board, including herself, independently came up with that conclusion during a board evaluation.

Erickson said that evaluation affirmed what each director knew last year: the board needed to boost communication with owners as a step toward building trust.

Another concept gaining unanimous approval was establishment of a monthly “board-member brainstorming session,” or BMBS meeting.

BMBS will combine an existing monthly briefing by chief executive officer Lesley Nalley with the existing agenda-setting meeting. The closed BMBS meeting’s goal will allow directors to candidly discuss issues be prepared for monthly meetings.

The retreat was moderated by Jim Fram, of Community Growth Strategies LLC of Osage Beach, Missouri. Prior to moving to Missouri, Fram served as president and CEO of the Greater Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce and the Hot Springs Metro Partnership.

The retreat’s first day was held in closed session, with the public invited to observe on Thursday. Entering Thursday’s open session, Fram asked each board director to write down three to five personal goals for the Village, allowing each director up to 10 minutes to discuss their ideas.

Later in the day, each director placed a green, yellow or red sticker on each idea to show support, a need to discuss the issue further or opposition to the idea.

Some ideas received mostly green dots, but contained a red dot. Some of these include establishment of a finance committee, a marketing committee, a marketing division, committee revision, the future of the existing CMP advisory committee and planning to buy developer rights from the Village’s developer, Cooper Communities Inc.

Chief financial officer Liz Mathis spoke in support of a finance committee, saying its volunteers could perform research and work that could benefit her and the POA. Six directors posted green dots, but Nancy Luehring, posting the red dot, said near the retreat’s conclusion she still wants to discuss the idea further.

For buying developer rights, three posted green dots, three had yellow dots and one director opposed the idea.’Five favored committee revision; two were opposed. A red dot showed opposition to the CMP advisory committee while two directors seek more discussion and four showed support.

At the retreat’s conclusion, Fram won praise from various directors for his work during the retreat. Also, directors expressed optimism that despite differing ideas, they can candidly discuss issues with mutual respect for other directors and property owners.

A summary of ideas presented by directors:

Dick Garrison spoke for the need for forming committees and revision. He suggested creating a finance committee, a marketing committee and revising the governance committee to have members who are neither staff nor board directors.

Garrison spoke of the importance of a finance committee to help develop an annual budget. He said the board had relied for years on the board’s research and strategic planning, or the RASP committee. He said it could be a good watchdog.

Erickson, who had served on the former committee, said it had a limited role in that the board made requests for research. When the board had no requests, the committee sought and was granted approval to develop some ideas for the board.

Ultimately, the board did not support RASP’s proposals, and RASP was later disbanded.

Garrison said he wanted the finance committee’s board liaison to be director Diana Podawiltz, because of her financial background and knowledge of POA finances. “And she already has given good insights,” he said.

Nancy Luehring said a top goal will be to develop a plan for lot sales and to build outside interest in the Village. She suggested negotiating to obtain CCI’s developer rights. “I think it’s time that we control our own destiny in the Village,” she said. “It will take much negotiation and a lot of work. We need to control our own destiny.”

Luehring stressed the need for a lodge, saying it will help ensure success of marketing.

“We need the people to be in the Village, to see the Village so they can have the same experience that we did. We need lodging in the Village.”

The key, she said, is to find a developer to build and operate it.

Later in the retreat, directors discussed the seasonal challenges that would face a lodge operator.

Building owner trust will help. “Residents are the best way to get people into the Village,”she said.

Buddy Dixon said he is “totally in support” of negotiating with CCI, but the board must be very careful “because of feelings still there from former negotiations.” Garrison and Luehring said hiring an expert to help negotiate could be beneficial.

Vice chairman Tormey Campagna said he thought the board had reached some commonality on the need to reestablish working sessions. “If we want to build trust, I think that is the way to move that forward,” he said. Open, honest discussion allowing public opportunity to talk and ask questions is key, he believes.

He spoke of the need for a finance committee reporting to board. He said a marketing committee is also important, but said he is not sure if it should report to staff or the board.

“The key to the future is to grow the Village,” he said, creating the need for a professional marketing organization within the Village, with experienced owners providing guidance for marketing staff.

“We need a lot more rooftops,” he said.

Campagna spoke of the need for the governance committee to have different owners to provide their expertise. “It needs to be a cross section,” he said. “The board needs more direct input – not necessary execution – of fiduciary issues.”

Mike Medica agreed on the need for more rooftops, adding that some existing Villagers seek to move into a smaller place as they age. He suggested from 1,800 to 2,400 square feet, as well as availability of rentals for visitors. Tours are another important service for visitors, Medica said.

He also cited the need for health care and broadband service. It can be difficult for aging residents to travel to Hot Springs or Little Rock for health care, he said. And broadband could empower Villagers who want to work from home, as well as attracting new residents.

On infrastructure, the POA has made progress, but there is still much to do, Medica said.

Compagna agreed on availability of smaller houses, saying some may seek a home of even less than 1,800 square feet.

Medica said aging residents also want a one-level home. Dixon noted that Mt. Carmel Community’s cottages of 1,300 square feet have been popular.

Erickson expressed support for developing health care and broadband, adding that much of the ability to do so is outside the POA’s control.

Medica said the Village is considered a rural community, but adding rooftops will help.

Erickson stressed the need to boost financial return on existing assets, including the need to monetize the POA’s existing 3,400 lots. She noted the CMP’s goal of adding 125 homes annually for 20 years. There is also a need to use excess capacity for golf and other assets.

The group experience from a lodge is imperative, she feels.

She suggested to study of fees and assessments to see if they are in line with the market.

“Is $68 the right amount for all the aspirations we have for this Village? I’m not sure,” she said.

Later in the meeting Podawiltz said sufficient demand must exist for the asset, or raising fees could reduce the demand.

Directors also discussed amenity subsidy management.

Dixon discussed protective covenants, saying last year’s revision took an actual 102 pages of requirements and added 20 pages that affect commercial development.

The POA needs a simplified publication for those that affect only homeowners.

Podawiltz said the POA previously did not discuss landscaping, organic material and size of trees and bushes.

Covenants are a work in progress, Dixon said, and he believes they will evolve to benefit all owners.

Podawiltz said a top priority is modifying Article 9 Section 1 for more board involvement. She said she does not seek to micromanage, but said the monthly brainstorming sessions and Let's Talk session can help. She also discussed committees and believes the golf department will miss its budget this year because of high rainfall.

She opposes board directors and staff on the governance committee, saying that is the fox guarding the henhouse.

A video of the public retreat, filmed by volunteer Larry Wilson, is or will soon be on the POA’s Youtube.com website.