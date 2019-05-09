Charges were thrown out recently against a former UAFS men's basketball coach who was arrested in December.

Justin Bailey, 32, a Fort Smith native and Northside graduate, was arrested Dec. 30 near Waldron by officer Mike Lance and cited for driving while intoxicated, speeding and passing an officer stopped on the shoulder, Scott County District Court documents show. The Scott County deputy prosecutor of the 15th judicial district told the Times Record the charges were dropped on a technicality because of a communication error that led to the absence of a person to present evidence.

Bailey was placed on leave from UAFS after the arrest and resigned in January. He was in his first season as the men's coach at UAFS, where he played for the team and later served as an assistant coach.

In a statement, Bailey says he self-reported the December incident to university officials.

"Throughout the whole process, I have maintained my innocence and never once admitted guilt to the charge made against me," Bailey says in the statement. "In the weeks and months to follow, my reputation and character was put into question by local media and from the public in our community. Today, it is my pleasure to announce that there are formally NO CHARGES filed against me."

An incident report from the Arkansas State Police shows Bailey had a blood-alcohol level of 0.10 at the time of his arrest. Documents from the university say Bailey was on an official business trip and driving a rental car on the university’s account at the time.

Bailey offered his resignation to Athletic Director Curtis Janz in a letter dated Feb. 13, 2019, UAFS documents show. Bailey’s resignation was accepted by the university, meaning he is eligible for rehire at UAFS and other UA System schools.

The dismissal of the charges "unfortunately did not happen under the university’s timetable but now I can continue to follow my passion and pursue a position that will allow me to show my strengths and rebuild the honor and integrity of my name," Bailey says in the statement.

"I thank those who stood beside me, knowing that we would prevail! I thank those in the community who supported me through phone calls and text messages," Bailey says in the statement. "I sincerely thank those who reached out to me and for me with prayer. I am a firm believer in God and I truly believe that greater good will come out of this. I am forever thankful for my past, and even more for my future."

In April, UAFS hired Jim Boone to be the next head coach of the men's basketball team.