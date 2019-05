Mercy Fort Smith's general surgery clinic is being remodeled to create one location for two offices.

A building permit was issued on May 3 to Wear Construction Management for the $411,000 project and the project is underway.

According to a Mercy spokesperson, once the sixth-floor remodel for Mercy Clinic General Surgery is completed the surgeons will move from the fifth floor of the Medical Building and the fourth floor of Mercy Tower on South 74th Street into one clinic location.