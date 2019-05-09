THEFTS
ATLANTA STREET, 1800 BLOCK: A generator valued at $900 was reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.
NORTH 21ST STREET, 1400 BLOCK: A scooter valued at $800 was reported stolen in a residential burglary.
SOUTH 24TH STREET, 800 BLOCK: A laptop and a briefcase valued at $1,250 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.
YOUNG STREET, 3700 BLOCK: Ice cream and miscellaneous items valued at $400 were reported stolen.
SOUTH 17TH STREET, 600 BLOCK: A 2013 Dodge Dart valued at $10,000 was reported stolen.
NORTH 60TH TERRACE, 1100 BLOCK: A flat screen TV, a camera with accessories, a watch, a laptop, a cellphone charger and a fit bit valued at $3,219 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.
ADAM DRIVE, 8100 BLOCK: A bicycle valued at $1,500 was reported stolen.
3225 GRAND AVE.: Arkansas lottery tickets valued at $1,000 was reported stolen from Grand Food Mart.
SOUTH U STREET, 4600 BLOCK: A residential burglary was reported.
GARRISON AVENUE, 800 BLOCK: A bicycle valued at $1,200 was reported stolen.
RIVERFRONT DRIVE, 4200 BLOCK: A washer, a dryer and a central vac system valued at $1,500 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.
ASSAULTS
A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported she stabbed her ex-boyfriend after he refused to leave her apartment.
A POCOLA WOMAN reported her boyfriend punched her in the chest and choked her when she tried to leave his house.
FORGERIES/FRAUDS
A CLINTON MAN reported a woman's ex-husband tried to deposit a check in his name for $480 after he let the woman use his vehicle.
FORT SMITH POLICE found a printer, fake money, cartridges and other documents at a residence in the 1000 block of Raleigh Street.
OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS
A FORT SMITH MAN reported two front seats, a back seat and a radio in a vehicle valued at $1,100 were reported damaged.
JAMES ERIC RUSSELL OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine and a felony out-of-state fugitive from justice warrant.