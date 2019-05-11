The Cedar Mountain Boys and Girls Club facilitates an indoor soccer program that is open to any child in the Fountain Lake, Mountain Pine and Jessieville school districts.

The season starts off with a tryout date and draft where coaches and sponsors pick their teams, followed by a brief period of practices, before launching into the actual games.

I was honored to sponsor as Hot Springs Village Voice, and act as a coach for one of these teams.

While many teams simply bore the name of their sponsoring business, my son Aiden creatively named us Team Eclipse. We lost our first game to Homebuddys, and again to Hargis and Stevens Public Accountants,but with tons of encouragement and some amazing teamwork, we came in third for the season.

To Abram, Aiden, Bethany, Chris, Deacon, Emmalyn, Lori, and John: I hope you all keep playing with the same spirit, enthusiasm and teamwork, and thank you for letting me be your coach. Congratulations to the first and second place winners of the season, teams Hargis and Stevens and team Homebuddys.

For anyone interested in coaching a sports team in the future, volunteers and sponsors are greatly appreciated. You can learn more by contacting athletic director Jamie Miller at the Cedar Mountain Boys and Girls Club.