The Hot Springs Village Strings will perform a free concert Tuesday, May 7 at 7 p.m. at Christ of the Hills United Methodist Church, 700 Balearic Road.

A free will offering will benefit the ministries of Christ of the Hills.

The program features contemporary selections including show tunes, pop and jazz. Bach’s “Brandenburg Concerto, No. 3” and Mozart’s “Eine Kleine Nachtmusik” are classical favorites and showcase the group’s musical skills.

The “Brook Green Suite,” by Gustav Holst was written in three movements especially for string orchestras and is based on traditional melodies.

Join them for an evening of musical adventure.

Directed by the multi-talented Dr. John Leisenring, the all-volunteer string orchestra has been captivating audiences in Hot Springs Village and adjoining communities since 1990 with an extensive repertoire including classical, pop, and rock selections.

For information look for them on Facebook at Hot Springs Village Strings or call 501-922-9245.