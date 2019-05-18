The Conway Noon Rotary Club honored students from eight different schools around the county during their regularly scheduled meeting Wednesday.

The club recognized eight grade students who exemplify the Rotary's motto, "Service above self."

Rotary office David Henze explained that the criteria used in selecting the students includes active participation in civic or community activities, such as volunteer service to their schools, churches, daycare centers, and homeless shelters, a good scholastic record with faithful school attendance, positive attitude and leadership qualities and the ability to motivate others to action for the benefit of the school and community.

"One of the reasons we are so excited to give out these awards every year is because it has been proven that the earliest you can convince young people to be active in the community, they carry that throughout [their] lifetime," Henze said.

"In our world today, we need a lot of folks to do that," he added.

The 16 students recognized by the club are:

Chloe Skinner and Jake Hill from St. JosephLoral Bailey and Will Sellers from Conway School DistrictShelby Wooley and Colton Brockinton from Mount Vernon/EnolaCarly Eary and Cade Smithhart from Vilonia School DistrictAnna Allbritton and Kamren Halcrombe from Mayflower School DistrictSadie Dublin and Chapman Cooper from Greenbrier School DistrictAnna Hartley and Malachi Kirby from Conway ChristianAndrea Edwards and Drew Dollar from Guy-Perkins School District

The students received certifications of their accomplishments from the club.