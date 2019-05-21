Scholarships named for former school superintendents were recently awarded to area high school graduating seniors, according to a news release.

The Anthony, Gathen, Rainey and Tolbert Scholarships of $1,000 each were awarded to the following recipients:

Charles James Harris III of Pine Bluff High School, who will be attending the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff;

Chelsea Sims of Dollarway High School, who will be attending UAPB;

Tatyanna Evans of Dumas High School, who will be attending the University of Central Arkansas;

Cobe Muldrew of Warren High School, who will be attending Southern Arkansas University.

“Retired former school district superintendents, Frank Anthony – Pine Bluff, Thomas Gathen – Dollarway, David Rainey — Dumas, and Andrew Tolbert — Warren, are pleased with the students selected and wish them the best as they begin their college careers,” according to the release.