Construction is scheduled to begin in two to four weeks, weather permitting, on a Grant County highway project.

The Arkansas State Highway Commission approved a bid for improvements to roadways in the area, according to a news release from the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT.)

The purpose of this project is to seal 2.4 miles of County Road 18 and 2.5 miles of County Road 19, near Grapevine. Completion is expected in mid 2019.

Salt Creek Paving & Construction Company of Benton was awarded the contract at $224,652, according to the release.

