The Arkansas State Highway Commission approved a bid for improvements to roadways in Lincoln County, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT.)

This project will reseal 4.4 miles of County Road 54; 2.7 miles of County Road 64; and 1.6 miles of County Road 12 near Cane Creek State Park, according to the news release.

Salt Creek Paving & Construction Co. Inc. of Benton received the contract at $353,780. Construction is scheduled to begin in two to four weeks, weather permitting. Completion is expected in mid 2019.

Details: IDriveArkansas.com or ArDOT.gov or Twitter @myARDOT.