Dollarway High School recognizes Randy Wadell and Davarious Patillo as SOARing Cardinals. Recently, they were honored. Pictured with the students are, left, Dean of Students W. Gulley, Principal Y. Prim and Behavior Support Specialist A. Roshell III, according to a news release. SOAR stands for safe, organized, accountable and respectful — characteristics and behavior expected of DHS students. Waddell, a junior, plans to go to college majoring in nursing and become a real estate agent. Putillo, a senior, plans to go to college majoring in nursing. Special to The Commercial