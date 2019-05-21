The Arkansas State Highway Commission has approved bids for two projects in Desha County, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials.

One project will resurface 19.8 miles of State Highway 1 between McGehee and Watson. Pine Bluff Sand & Gravel Co. of Pine Bluff was awarded the contract at $4,935,368, according to the release.

Another project will resurface 11.9 miles of State Highway 4 between Arkansas City and State Highway 1. Pine Bluff Sand & Gravel also received this contract at $7,564,454.

Construction is scheduled to begin in two to four weeks on both projects, weather permitting. Completion is expected in mid 2019.

Details: IDriveArkansas.com or ArDOT.gov or Twitter @myARDOT.