The Confess Project, a mental health initiative for men and boys of color, will bring its statewide Barbershop Tour to Pine Bluff.

The event will be held at Classic Men Shave Lounge, 111 W. 12th Ave., from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 25. Free food and door prizes will be available.

The effort is geared toward males between the ages of 11-35, according to a news release from Lorenzo Lewis, chief executive officer of the Confess Project.

“We train barbers to become mental health advocates in their local communities,” Lewis said. “We are based out of Little Rock, Ark., and will be offering services in the Jefferson County and rural Delta counties.”

“All of the interactions and information exchanges we have with any customer are strictly confidential,” he said.

The group also partners with middle schools and colleges to produce educational activities and training for professionals.

During their statewide barbershop tour, the group is visiting five counties and Jefferson County will be the third stop, Lewis said. Details: @TheConfessProject .