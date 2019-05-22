The Black Pilots of America Inc. announced their schedule of events for the Memorial Day Weekend events at Pine Bluff, according to the Stuff in The Bluff website.

The group will host their 23rd annual Operation Skyhook at the Pine Bluff Regional Grider Field Airport. Pilots will travel from all over the U.S. to compete, entertain and introduce aviation to future pilots.

The schedule of events at Grider Field include:

Friday, May 24:

9:30 a.m. - Official Welcome to Pine Bluff; 11:15 a.m. - Flour Bomb Drop Competition; 3:30 p.m. - Young Eagles Flights (free airplane rides for children, weather permitting);

Saturday, May 25:

10 a.m. - Pilot Proficiency; 3:00 p.m. - Young Eagles Flights;

Sunday, May 26:

10 a.m. - Balloon Burst & Spot Landing Competition; 3:00 p.m. - Young Eagle Flights.

“Come out to Grider Field and enjoy this three-day event that Pine Bluff has been proud to host for 23 years,” a spokesman said.

Details: Grider Field, 870-534-4131, or visit Black Pilots of America’s website.

Promotion funding was provided by the Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission, according to the website.