The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded the City of Pine Bluff $668,843 in Community Development Block Grant Funding and $229,099 in Home Investment Partnership Funding, according to a news release from the city’s Economic and Community Development Department.

The Economic Community Development Department, which administers the funding, plans to allocate the money toward activities that promote affordable housing, suitable living environments, and economic opportunities, the news release said.

Together with program income received in 2018, more than $500,000 will be directed toward affordable housing activities. For information on the use of funds, please visit the department’s website at https://www.cityofpinebluff.com/economic-and-community-development or visit the ECD Office at 716 S. Georgia Street.

The public is invited to comment on the projected use of funds from now through June 19, 2019. Comments will be accepted in the office or via email at: ecd@cityofpinebluff.com . In addition, a public hearing is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, at the City Council Chambers to discuss the use of funds and receive comments as well.