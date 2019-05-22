Special to The Commercial

Wednesday

May 22, 2019 at 1:35 PM May 23, 2019 at 2:26 PM


New Home Missionary Baptist Church, 14060 Arkansas 54 at Pine Bluff, will host a free community fish fry and crawfish boil from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, June 8. Everyone is invited to attend, according to a news release.