Ryan Watley, Watley, PhD, chief executive officer of Go Forward Pine Bluff, and Mildred Franco, executive director of Go Forward’s The Generator, an innovation hub, will attend the 2019 Rural LISC Seminar at Monticello, New York, June 4-7.

The seminar is an annual national conference for rural community development professionals. The session will provide a unique forum to learn about new rural economic development opportunities; gain insight on critical issues facing rural America such as the 2020 Census; develop asset building tools and organizational development strategies; and offer a networking environment for sharing knowledge with rural development colleagues from across the country, according to a news release.

“Go Forward Pine Bluff’s acceptance into the Rural LISC network has been invaluable,” Watley said in the release. “The seminar offers our team the opportunity to convene with organizations of similar challenges and mission for best practices. Go Forward Pine Bluff is stronger as a result of the Rural LISC partnership.”

LISC President and CEO Maurice Jones will give the keynote address. Session topics will include:

• Economic Development – exploring new ways to catalyze economic development through downtown

revitalization efforts, innovative wealth and skill-building strategies, and Opportunity Zones.

• Capacity Building – discovering how to increase organizational capacity through bridging generational

differences in the workplace, asset and property management, and innovative financing tools.

• Community Development – learning about the latest rural community development trends and how to best

respond to them, including the opioid crisis, transportation barriers, and fighting isolation/striving for inclusion

among our LGBTQ community.

“Go Forward Pine Bluff exemplifies the very best in bringing innovative programming to their community, and we

are delighted that they are attending this year’s seminar,” said Suzanne Anarde, LISC Vice President and Rural LISC

director.