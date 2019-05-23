The Bethany Chapel Missionary Baptist Church celebrated its second Silver Saints Sunday on April 28.

“Recognition was given to the contributions and sacrifices of community leaders who sacrificed a great portion of their lives to the betterment of the city of Pine Bluff,” according to a news release. “The honors were presented to widely known citizens as well as ‘unsung heroes’ over the age of 65.”

The list of 26 confirmed honorees for 2019 included retired educators, civic leaders and youth organizers: Mary Brentley, Katryne Horton, Lula Gray, Juanita Harris, Clewester Wisemon Sr., Barbara Grayson, Kwurly Floyd-Tate, Hazel Linton, Josephine Adams, James Bacon, Virginia Hymes, Bill Brumett, Alice Crumpton, Louis Moss, Alice Horton, Bettye Williams, State Rep. Kenneth Ferguson, Anthonette Akins, Ezerene Williams, Bunia Baxter, John Jacob, Shirley Jacob, Patricia Meadows, Frank Washington, Birlee Lever and Emma Brooks-Pickens.

Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff was the keynote speaker. He joined Bethany Chapel’s pastor, the Rev. Renice L. Davis, and the congregation for the presentation.

Special music was provided by the internationally known UAPB Vesper Choir. Representatives of the 2017 Silver Saints honorees were recognized and a special memorial was dedicated to the Silver Saints who died since receiving the recognition in 2017.