Linda Kay Vandenberg White, president of the Arkansas Society Colonial Dames 17th Century (CDXVIIC), was recently installed at Washington, D.C.

She will lead chapters at Pine Bluff, Hot Springs, Batesville and Camden, according to a news release.

White was elected in February, however new state presidents are not official until they are formally installed at the national conference in April.

Honorary State President Peggy Vandenberg, who was CDXVIIC state president from 1999 to 2001, assisted in the installation of White, her daughter. It is the first occurrence of a former state president placing a sash on her daughter.

“Leadership qualities excel in her family as she is also the daughter of the late Col. Duane Evert Vandenberg, USAF,” according to the release.

White is a native of Houston, Texas, and is married to David Newton White, owner of Instrument & Supply. They have one son, Matthew Cooper White.

White has a Bachelor of Science in Education degree in special education, and a Master of Education degree in elementary counseling.

She has completed post-graduate studies at Henderson State University and the Central Institute of Deaf in St. Louis. She was a special educator for the deaf, blind, multi-handicapped and learning disabled.

A member of 42 hereditary societies, she has held local, state and national positions in many. She is the organizing president of the Baseline-Meridian Chapter United States Daughters of 1812, Arkansas State Society Daughters of Founders & Patriots of America, as well as the Diamond Colony National Society New England Women, according to the release.

White’s state theme will be “Membership growth by promoting our unique qualities.” Her state projects will be: membership growth; promote heraldry; select chapter and state outstanding junior member; and the donation of 200 Braille Flags for the Arkansas School for the Blind and Veterans.