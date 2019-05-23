Lela Murray will review “Chief Engineer – The Man Who Built the Brooklyn Bridge,” a biography by Erica Wagner, at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25, in the fellowship hall of First Baptist Church, 6501 S. Hazel St.

Murray is a member of Watson Chapel Baptist Church and the Lydia Sunday School Class. She is also a member of several organizations, including the Daughters of the American Revolution, Bess Jenkins Club, Mathontes, U.D.C., the United Daughters of 1812, the Jefferson County Historical Society and the Genealogical Society, according to a news release.

Murray and her husband, Franklin, have two daughters, Susan Allbright of Pine Bluff, and Rhonda Watts of Jonesboro; four grandchildren and three great grandchildren. They lived on the family farm near Sherrill for 31 years before moving to Pine Bluff in 1993. She retired from Sissy’s Log Cabin where she worked as a salesperson for 16 years, according to the release.

“The novel is a very interesting and detailed biography, history and technology account of one of the great men of our country,” according to the release. “John Roebling, a gifted German immigrant engineer of the American frontier conceived of building the Brooklyn Bridge, but it was his son, Washington Roebling who read about the design and construction and dutifully carried his father’s crowning achievement to completion upon his father’s sudden death.”

“The Brooklyn Bridge has become one of America’s most iconic structures as much a part of New York as the Statue of Liberty or the Empire State Building, yet he is a distinguished man whose long life was a model of courage in the face of the greatest crisis in American history. He dutifully served as a union soldier in the Civil War and leveraged the family business from bridges to elevators and beyond with the heroic help of his wife, Emily, who became project director when Washington’s health failed and he became an invalid,” according to the release.

Wagner, an American writer and critic who was the literary editor of The London Times for 17 years, lives in London with her husband and son, according to the release.

At the book review, door prizes and refreshments will be furnished. Everyone is invited to attend.