The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments which include restaurants, bars, daycares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

The following are the results of food safety inspections conducted by the Jefferson County Health Unit:

• Big Blazzin Q Grill LLC, 2317 S. Maple St. Date of inspection April 19. Mobile unit lacks thermometers. Food temperature measuring device shall be provided and readily accessible for use in ensuring correct temperature. Observation: Need sanitize test strips to check sanitize levels. Corrective Action: Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions.

• Big Blazzin Q Grill LLC, 2317 S. Maple St. Date of inspection May 17. No violations reported.

• Southeast Arkansas Behavioral Healthcare, 2500 Rike Drive. Date of follow-up inspection May 17. Previous violation corrected.

• Hazel Street Food Mart, 2201 W. 17th Ave. Date of follow-up inspection May 17. Some flooring in kitchen is damaged and needs to be repaired.

• The Hook, 7203 Sheridan Road, Suite A, White Hall. Date of inspection May 15. Raw beef (46 degrees F) in refrigerator by grill is out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Facility lacks refrigerator thermometer in refrigerator next to grill. Food temperature measuring device shall be provided and readily accessible for use in ensuring attainment and maintenance of food temperature. Observed packages of food being stored directly on the floor in the walk in cooler, walk in freezer, and dry storage. Packages of food should be stored at least 6 inches off of the floor. Floors in establishment, especially under fryers and cooking equipment, are unclean and need to be cleaned. Absorbent material observed being used on floors next to fryers. Absorbent materials should not be used on floors.

• Thunder Lanes, 1600 E. Harding Ave. Date of inspection May 14. Some flooring in establishment, especially under fryers in kitchen, is unclean and needs to be cleaned.

• Pine Bluff Convention Center, #1 Convention Center Plaza. Date of inspection May 21. Seal on the bottom of the back door was broken. All outer openings of a food establishment should be protected against the entry of insects and rodents. Ceiling vents by three compartment sink and floors, especially under shelving in rooms storing clean dishes, are unclean and need to be cleaned.

• Nutrition Cove, 3404 Camden Road, Suite C. Date of inspection into complaint May 20. Live animals may not be allowed on the premises except where specified in the retail food establishment regulations. Dog was removed during time of inspection.

• Stop In Shop, 1100 W. 16th Ave. Date of inspection May 20. Observed no date marking on deli meat. Date marking is require for ready to eat food. Food prepared on-site or opened container held for more than 24 hours and food may be kept up to 7 days, then it must be discarded. Observed wiping cloths sitting on rack. Wiping cloths should be kept in a proper sanitizer solution between use. Observed Lids stored on floor. Single service items must be stored six inches above the floor. This correction was made during time of inspection. Observation: Observed missing tiles on the floor. Tiles need to be repaired or replaced.

• Wood Shed mobile, 9621 U.S. 270, White Hall. Date of inspection May 20. No test strips observed in establishment. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions.

• Super 1 Foods, 2800 Hazel St. Date of inspection May 17. Back door in produce area is not sealed properly to prevent pests from entering. All outer openings of a food establishment should be protected against the entry of insects and rodents. Condensation leaking from fans in produce cooler. Repair is needed so that the condensation does not leak onto product. Grinding block in meat department is damaged and wood is exposed to food soiling. Grinding block needs to be repaired or replaced. Observed pooled water in produce walk in cooler. Liquids should be drained from point of discharge to disposal. Some ceiling tiles in store are damaged or missing and need to be replaced.

• Super 1 Foods deli, 2800 Hazel St. Date of inspection May 17. No paper towels observed at hand washing sinks in deli and bakery. Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated air drying device at each hand-washing sink in food preparation, toilet and ware-washing areas. Sanitizer was not detected in three compartment sink for manual ware-washing. The reading was 0ppm. Chicken (121 degrees F) in the hot hold box in deli is out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept hot at a temperature of 135.0°F or above, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Chicken (52 degrees F) and cottage cheese (55 degrees F) on salad buffet bar, milk (42 degrees F) and cut melon (43 degrees F) in deli walk in cooler, and ribs (49 degrees F) and fried chicken (47 degrees F) in island cooler by deli case are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Observed opened, sliced meat that has been date marked and held for more than 7 days in the deli case. Opened, sliced deli meat should be discarded after 7 days. Observed uncovered trash can containing food residue that are not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should be covered when not in continuous use.

• Larry’s Pizza, 7401 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of inspection May 16. Some cold hold temperatures are out of safe temperature range in salad prep refrigerator and salad buffet bar. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Facility lacks a refrigerator thermometer at make table. Food temperature measuring device shall be provided and readily accessible for use in ensuring attainment and maintenance of food temperature. Seals on some refrigerator doors are broken and need to be repaired or replaced. Floors, especially behind equipment in the kitchen, are unclean and need to be cleaned. Floor tiles in front of mop sink are damaged and need to be repaired.