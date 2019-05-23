Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded in the Jefferson County Clerk’s office:

Hayden Dwayne Goodman, 26, and Charlee Danielle Anderson, 21, both of White Hall, recorded May 21.

Jose De Perez Alvarado, 18, and Jailine Zuniga, 19, both of Dumas, recorded May 17.

James Patrick Love, 46, of Pine Bluff, and Bridgett Marcella Herbert, 45, of Hodges, S.C., recorded May 20.

Diante Marquis Jones, 29, and Travisha Adelle Watson, 33, both of Pine Bluff, recorded May 17.

Dante M. Nicholson, 27, and Sara Lashona Young, 22, both of Pine Bluff, recorded May 21.

Sambra Bernard Carter, 44, and Joyce Ann Taylor, 48, both of Pine Bluff, recorded May 21.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk’s Office:

Barbara Ann Smith v. Kelvin L. Banister, granted May 17.

Phyllis Kindrick v. William Kindrick, granted May 17.

Vicki Lou Works v. Jerry Lee Works, granted May 20.

Tashima Franklin v. Tracy Franklin, granted May 20.

Todd N. Gartner v. Angela F. Gartner, granted May 20.

Booker T. Cole v. Lucy J. Cole, granted May 20.

Jerry McCarroll v. Shelly McCarroll, granted May 22.

Phyllis Charleston v. Neal Charleston, granted May 20.

Cedric Furlow v. Quinyetta Furlow, granted May 20.