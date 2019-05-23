The John Eliot Chapter Colonial Dames 17th Century (CDXVIIC) recently elected new chapter officers to serve for the next two years.

Installed by State President Linda Vandenberg White were: Sharon Stanley Wyatt, president; Kay Tatum, vice president; Jerrie Townsend, chaplain; Frances Jernigan, secretary; Jo Ann Cooper, treasurer and Fern Taylor, historian.

The officers have held top leadership positions in many organizations including the United States Daughters of 1812 (U.S.D. 1812), United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) and Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), according to a news release.

Three new officers are past state regents for DAR: Townsend, Cooper and Taylor. Two new state officers are past Arkansas Division presidents for UDC: Cooper and Tatum. Two officers have been state president for U.S.D. 1812: Wyatt and Tatum.

The chapter meets at the Pine Bluff Country Club in February, May, August and October with Daughters of Colonial Wars (DCW) and U.S.D. 1812.)

The CDXVIIC is an organization of women, 18 years of age or older, who are lineal descendants of an ancestor who lived and served prior to 1701 in one of the Original Colonies in the geographical area of the present United State of America.

For membership information, contact Sharon Wyatt at 870-536-0239.