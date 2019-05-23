Current educators in Arkansas public schools are encouraged to apply for Parsons-Burnett Scholarship Grants for graduate study in the 2019–20 academic year. The deadline is Saturday, June 15.

The Parsons-Burnett Scholarship Grants are awarded to educators with a proven academic record and at least one year of successful teaching experience, according to a news release.

Applicants are evaluated on their application statement, teaching performance and financial need. The grants are funded by contributions from the Arkansas Retired Teachers Association (ARTA), a professional organization for retired public school employees.

For details or an application, visit www.artanow.com. The deadline is June 15.