Anniversaries

Paradise Missionary Baptist Church at Grady will celebrate the 23rd appreciation for the pastor and wife, the Rev. and Mrs. Sylvester Kearney, at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 26. The sermon will be by the Rev. Leon Hawkins, pastor of First Missionary Baptist Church of England, accompanied by his congregation. Paradise will present an Afternoon Delight honoring the first lady, Brenda Kearney, at noon Saturday, May 25. The event will be held at Family Time Baptist Church & Ministries, 501 Ohio St. The guest speaker will be Brenda Gray, a minister at A Place of Hope Christian Center.

Travelers Rest Missionary Baptist Church at Grady will celebrate the 19th anniversary honoring the pastor and wife, the Rev. and Mrs. James Lee, beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, May 24, with a musical. At 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, the church will host a Luncheon of Love honoring the first lady, Melba Lee. The guest speaker will be Donna Laws of New Morning Star Baptist Church at Altheimer. At 11 a.m. Sunday, May 26, the guest speaker will be the Rev. Daryl Graydon, pastor of Greater First Missionary Baptist Church, along with his congregation. At 3 p.m., the featured speaker will be Bishop Cleven Washington of the Beauty of Holiness Church of God in Christ of Kansas City, Mo.

Concerts

Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church, 3201 W. Second Ave., will host the inspirational choir’s annual choir day service at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 26. Various choirs, soloists and groups will participate.

Old St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 4512 S. Ohio St., will host a musical as part of the church’s dedication weekend. The musical will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 25. Singers will include OSJ Mass Choir, Morgan Monk, Men of Christ, Spiritualettes and Wings of Joy. Words of Inspiration will be by the Rev. Michael Williams, pastor of Family Time Baptist Church & Ministries.

Men’s/women’s programs

Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 2915 S. Main St., will host women’s day at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 26. The guest speaker will be Shirley Sanders, bishop of Greater Deliverance Global Ministry.

Eudora Missionary Baptist Church, 9405 Middle Warren Road, will observe its women’s day at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 26. The guest speaker will be Yolanda Pitts, prophetess of Turning Point International Outreach Ministries.

Cherry Hill Missionary Baptist Church at Moscow will host its men’s day at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 26. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Travis Harden, pastor of Greater Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church at Pine Bluff.

Revivals

Amos Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1305 W. 16th Ave., will conduct revival Wednesday through Friday, May 29-31. The guest evangelist will be the Rev. Leon Williams Sr.

Special events

Old St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 4512 S. Ohio St., will present its church dedication services at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 26. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Glenn Barnes, pastor of Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church.

Bethlehem Worship Center Church of God in Christ at Dumas will host its District A.I.M.S. Meeting at 7 p.m. Friday, May 31. The speaker will be Elder Christopher Collins.

New Community Church, 321 Birch St., will host its 12 Tribes’ program at 5 p.m. Sunday, May 26. The speaker will be Shell Marks, a member of New Community.

Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church at Altheimer will have its annual ushers’ program at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 26. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Kenneth Jones Sr., pastor of Watkin Chapel Missionary Baptist Church at Pine Bluff, accompanied by his congregation.

Mulberry Grove Baptist Church, 719 S. Ohio St., will celebrate its friends and family day at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 26. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Raeshawn D. Howard Sr., pastor of New Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church.

Youth

Solomon Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 8011 U.S. 63 South, will celebrate the youth choir’s 23rd annual youth day at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 26. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Terrance Williams, pastor of Living Word Missionary Baptist Church.