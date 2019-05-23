Special to The Commercial

Thursday

May 23, 2019 at 12:01 AM May 23, 2019 at 2:19 PM


Arkansas


Morgan Daniel, 1104 S. Wood, Stuttgart; filed Chapter 7 May 16.


Cleveland


John Arbuckle and Rhonda Arbuckle, 6980 Arkansas 35 South, Rison; filed Chapter 7 May 16.


Desha


Johnni Kaye Goggans, 155 Church Lane, Tillar; filed Chapter 13 May 20.


Drew


Shakelia Jackson, P.O. Box 182, Monticello; filed Chapter 13 May 13.


Krystal Johnson, 505 Winchester Road, Lot 19, Monticello; filed Chapter 7 May 16.


Bobby Milholland and Carol Milholland, 156 Dollar Hill Lane, Dermott; filed Chapter 13 May 20.


Grant


Letitia Denise Cranford, 520 S. Rose St., Apt. 17, Sheridan; filed Chapter 13 May 14.


Jefferson


David E. Borkins, 503 E. 40th Ave., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 May 13.


James Anthony Taylor and Linda LeMay Taylor, 17 W. Southern Pines Drive, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 May 14.


Lindsey Miller, 109 White Hall Ave., Apt. 19, White Hall; filed Chapter 7 May 14.


Karl Deshazer, 1302 Ridgway Road, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 May 15.


Courtney Tremaine Brunson, 510 Pinebergen Road, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 7 May 15.


Latasha McGown, aka Latasha Briggs, 6105 Ridgewood Drive, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 May 16.


Jimmy Smith, 2405 W. 48th Ave., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 May 16.


Joshua Barnes, 2502 W. 26th Ave., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 May 17.


Carolyn Brown, 1218 Lark Drive, White Hall; filed Chapter 7 May 20.


Cherrie L. Byes, aka Cherrie L. Byes-Kelly, 2505 N. Sheraton Drive, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 May 20.


Lincoln


Faye Williams, P.O. Box 213, Star City; filed Chapter 13 May 13.


Scott Adam Weaver, 76 Kirkwood Road, Star City; filed Chapter 13 May 14.


Derrick Alan Dutton, P.O. Box 486, Star City; filed Chapter 7 May 20.