The West Pine Bluff Rotary Club will host a barbecue chicken dinner fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 31, on the parking lot in front of Goodwill Industries, 2514 W. 28th Ave.

Dinners will include leg quarter, slaw and baked beans for $10. All proceeds support local and global Rotary projects including Relay for Life and clean water for third world countries, according to a news release.

The club thanks Tyson Foods for their support. For details or orders, call or text 870-718-9162 or 870-692-9080.