Leadership Pine Bluff held its Class of 2019 graduation May 21 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The leadership project is a program of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Graduates and the agencies they represent include: Rebekah Biernacki, Relyance Bank; Amber Blankenship, ATeam Staffing Services; Tavante Calhoun, Sr., UHS/Pinnacle Pointe Outpatient Behavioral Health; Deshona D. Collins, Davis Life Care/The Gardens/WK Assisted Living Facility;

Kevin L. Crumpton, Sr., Sixth Division Circuit Court; Tiffany Curengton, Brookshire’s/Super 1 Foods; Mark Dutton, Simmons Bank; Tongia Gaston, Entergy Arkansas, Inc.; Gyrod D. Harris, Hampton Inn & Suites; Wayne Harris, Jefferson Regional Medical Center;

Earnest Ingram, Sixth Division Circuit Court; Trina Jackson, Trotter Ford-Lincoln; Rachel McAfee, Pine Bluff Arsenal; Greg Morman, Pine Bluff Cotton Belt Federal Credit Union; Alexander Noguerola, Southeast Arkansas Preparatory High School; Valarie Porchia, Trinity Village;

Sarah Price, City of Pine Bluff; Dr. John Proctor, Southeast Arkansas College; Paula Savage, Arkansas Department of Correction; Reid Stewart, Central Moloney, Inc.; Alex Smith, McClelland Consulting Engineers; Scott Socia, Relyance Bank; Joyce L. Wilson, Simmons Bank; Justine G. Word, individual.