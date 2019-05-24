Dollarway High School held its Senior Awards Day May 2 in the school cafeteria. A number of Dollarway alumni and representatives of universities, state and national organizations and military personnel made presentations to students, according to a news release.

“Seniors were recognized for their many special gifts and talents, from academic distinction to personal character, dedication to service, and more,” according to the release.

The presentations included:

• Jecorien Dickson obtained an award from the U.S. Marine Corps.

• Keyvionte Brooks and Infinity Washington were presented with special laptops in honor of being top performing math and science students.

• Shamond Johnson and Kadejah Taylor received the Hazel McBride Scholarship.

• McKenzy Broom received the Impact Scholarship.

“It was a special convocation held to applaud the Dollarway Class of 2019 graduating seniors receiving honors, awards, scholarships and other commendations,” according to a news release.

The district thanked College & Career Coach Marla Jones, Administrative Assistant Shirley Barnes, teachers Rhonda Hill-Jones, Velma Barnes and additional staff who helped coordinate the event.