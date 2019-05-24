Jefferson Regional Medical Center Auxiliary members recently attended the Southeast District spring meeting at Crossett. Ashely County Medical Center Auxiliary hosted the meeting at the First Methodist Church. Eight hospital auxiliaries were in attendance.

JRMC attendees at the April 18 event include Carol Carter, Roxine Carter, Early Foreman, Barbara Goodwin, Georgia Grigsby, Charlotte Jackson, Shirley Jacob, Ethell Lee, Michelle Noble, and Nedra White.

The theme for the event was “Volunteers Have Hearts of Gold.” Suzanne Hackney, president of the Arkansas Hospital Auxiliary Association (AHAA), gave the president’s report. She gave several examples of volunteers from across the state that have demonstrated having a heart of gold.

Southeast District Chairwoman, Elizabeth McKinstry, presided during the business meeting. A member from each auxiliary present gave their report for their auxiliary. Charlotte Jackson, volunteer coordinator for Jefferson Regional, was elected to serve as secretary of the board for the Southeast District of the Arkansas Hospital Auxiliary.

JRMC volunteers worked 10,544.5 hours during 2018. There are a total of 41 volunteers at Jefferson Regional.