Several members of the 2019 Class at Watson Chapel High School have accepted college scholarships totaling more than $3.8 million. The announcement was made during the school’s recent senior day award program.

Morgan Edwards accepted the highest scholarship amount with a four-year vale of $401,784 to attend Columbia University at New York City.

The top graduates who accepted high scholarship dollar amounts included Najaah Johnson, Gerrod White, Summer Bassford, Kelly Arreola, David Beavers, Marissa Godwin, Benjimen Neal, A’Darius Lee, Jaia James, Robin Collins, Theophilus Smith, Kelin Camp, Mya Williams, Katelyn Blanchard, DeAnna Jackson, Olivia Rose, Kendall Withers, Adareus Lewis, Daniel Beavers, Destiny Kilgore, Bre’Nae Savage, Kyle Clay, Johnie Jones, Fabian Arreola and Jodie Garner.

“Like past years, we only announce scholarships that our students have accepted to colleges,” said Henry Webb Sr., WCHS principal. “We do it this way because students can only enroll into one college after high school. If we included the scholarship amounts that schools offer, our totals would be twice as much.”

Johnson gathered $82,120 in university, spirit team and private scholarships over a four-year period to attend the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Gerrod White and A’Darius Lee, co-valedictorians of the class, accepted scholarships for $63,020 and $56,000, respectively, over a four-year period. White will attend UAPB while Lee plans to enroll at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.

Withers and Lewis also accepted university scholarships to UAPB for $47,520 each. Four other students – Kason Withers, Smith, Camp and Williams – accepted UAPB academic tuition scholarships valued at $20,000 each over four years.

Smith and Jonaton McDonald also accepted UAPB Vesper Choir tuition scholarships with a four-year value of $16,000 each.

Camp, Ryan Jones, Travon Howe-Clark and Kason Withers accepted UAPB band scholarships with a four-year value of $20,000 each.

Destiny Kilgore accepted a leadership and an Army ROTC scholarship to UAPB that totals $47,504 for four years.

David Beavers, who will attend the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, accepted $70,250 in scholarships, including the Chancellor’s Academic Distinction scholarship which is valued at $40,000 over a four-year span.

Johnie Jones and Kelly Arreola also accepted scholarships to UALR for $50,000 and $24,000, respectively, for four years.

Summer Bassford accepted a university scholarship to Southern Arkansas University, totaling $36,000 over four years. Logan Kidd and Tyler Brown accepted academic scholarships to SAU valued at $26,400 each for four years.

Neal, the class salutatorian, Daniel Beavers, Jackson and Godwin accepted various academic scholarships to the University of Central Arkansas that combines for a four-year value of $167,600. Neal amassed $56,900, Beavers totaled $42,000, Jackson tallied $41,600 and Godwin had $28,000 in scholarships.

Garner accepted academic and leadership scholarships to William Woods University in Fulton, MO, totaling $44,500 for four years.

With 21 students accepting scholarships, UAPB awarded the highest dollar amount in scholarships, totaling $557,484 over a four-year span.

Other college, private and civic organization scholarships accepted were from Arkansas Tech University, Southeast Arkansas College, Arkansas State University at Beebe, Trinity Foundation, Pine Bluff Optimist Club, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Unified Christian Alliance, Pine Federal Credit Union, Bridge Fund, U.S. Army National Guard, Jack Robey, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., Governor’s Distinguished, Karen Jeffers Memorial and the WCHS Class of 1973.

— Carl Whimper is a college and career coach at Watson Chapel High School.