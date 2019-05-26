The University of Arkansas' board of trustees has voted to increase tuition or fees at virtually every campus in the school's system.

Trustees approved raising tuition and fees Thursday at a rate lower than 3% at four of the five four-year universities.

At the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, if an undergraduate resident takes 30 hours, the tuition will be raised from $7,842 to $8,064 for the 2019-20 school year, or a 2.83% hike.

At the University of Arkansas at Monticello, an undergraduate resident taking 30 hours will pay $7,909 in the 2019-20 school year, up from $7,696 this year, or a 2.77% increase.

The decision comes after three other Arkansas public universities boosted tuition and fees for the upcoming academic year. A year earlier, all Arkansas public colleges and universities had frozen tuition prices at Gov. Asa Hutchinson's request.

The University of Arkansas in Little Rock's tuition freeze is notable as the school faces a multimillion-dollar budget shortfall in the forthcoming year. The university elected to keep tuition at its existing level, hoping it will boost enrollment and tuition revenue.