Junior Leadership Pine Bluff Class of 2019 ended the year with a commencement ceremony May 23 at the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

“The Pine Bluff Chamber’s Junior Leadership Pine Bluff program was designed for young people who aspire to make a difference in our community,” according to the Chamber newsletter. “It is an issues-oriented program that broadens participants’ perspectives, examines community issues, expands opportunities to develop friendships from area schools, develops and strengthens leadership skills, and motivates the students to excel in academic studies.”

The program is for high school students. Members included Trevor Dady, Shauwn Howell Jr., Davarious Putillo, Romello Turner, Ladajah Green, Romia Mays, Keiyawnia Walden, Kiya Anderson and Donteria Willis.