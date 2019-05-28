The board of directors of the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Economic Opportunities Commission will hold a special meeting at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30, at the administration building, 1201 W. Pullen St. The meeting is open to the public.
The board of directors of the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Economic Opportunities Commission will hold a special meeting at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30, at the administration building, 1201 W. Pullen St. The meeting is open to the public.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.