The Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Clubs are inviting all residents to join, according to a news release.

Individuals or families may join an existing club and groups of 15 or more are welcomed to form a new Extension Homemakers Club.

“The mission of Extension Homemakers Clubs (EHC) is to empower individuals to improve their quality of living through education, leadership development and community service,” according to the release.

Monthly club programs are research-based and presented by members after leader training by Mary Ann Kizer, Family and Consumer Sciences Agent and EHC advisor.

Members are trained for leadership positions in the community, serving as club and county officers, committee chairmen, and Southeast Arkansas District Fair home economics assistant superintendents.

Community service projects include sewing dolls for Arkansas Children’s Hospital, caps for cancer patients at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, and making caps for newborns at Jefferson Regional Medical Center.

EHC member make wreaths for nursing home residents and collect healthy food for food pantries, including Neighbor to Neighbor, Salvation Army, Transformation Project and White Hall Food Pantry.

EHC monthly meeting times, dates and leaders are: Camden Road — 9:30 a.m., 3rd Tuesday; President, Jo Segars; Grace Willing Workers — 10 a.m., 2nd Tuesday; President, Linda Works; Heart-N-Hands, 10 a.m., 2nd Thursday; President, Brenda Robinson; New Horizons, 6 p.m., 2nd Monday; President, Dot Hart; Lunch Bunch, noon, 3rd Tuesday; President, Jeanette Banks; and White Hall Willing Workers, 7 p.m., 4th Tuesday; President, Karen Needler.

Members participate in educational/fellowship tours to the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas productions and teach a craft workshop at the Jefferson County Extension Service conference room on the 4th Thursday each month.

The annual district and state meetings are held at Stuttgart, Ferndale and Hot Springs.

Jefferson County EHC members demonstrate their cooking skills at the annual EHC Holiday Foods Show. This year it will be held Nov. 8.

“Volunteering is research proven to be good for your health,” Kizer said. “Most club dues are $12 a year. For $1 a month, you can improve your well-being, meet new friends, and make a difference in Jefferson County.”

County Judge Gerald Robinson proclaimed May as Extension Homemakers Month while meeting with EHC members. Participants included Peyton King, Debbie James, County Council President; Brenda Robinson, County Council President-Elect; Vivian Gerlach, Delores Kelley, Nancy Rosen, and Mary Ann Kizer, Family and Consumer Sciences agent and EHC advisor.

Details: Mary Ann Kizer, Jefferson County Family and Consumer Sciences Extension agent, at 870-534-1033, mkizer@uaex.edu or visit www.uaex.edu.

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture offers all its Extension and Research programs to all eligible persons without discrimination.