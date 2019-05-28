Saracen Landing Farmers Market has opened for the season and is planning a grand opening celebration.

The farmers market is currently open from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays. The 45th grand opening celebration will be Saturday, June 1, beginning at 6 a.m., according to a news release.

All vendor booths are free during the grand opening, however, vendors must register. Representatives from Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance, Arkansas Coalition for Obesity Prevention, Jefferson County Growing Healthy Communities and the Community Band will be there to celebrate. Tina Parks will launch sunrise meditation at 6 a.m.

The farmers market has received grant funding for SNAP participants.

“DOUBLE Your BUCKS for every dollar you spend with your SNAP EBT Card, we will double your bucks,” according to the release.

Details: saracenlanding@att.net or 870-536-0920.