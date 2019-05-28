Police in Arkansas have pulled a body from a van found submerged in floodwater at Fort Chaffee.

Barling police Officer James Breeden says a dive team was sent about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday after a submerged van was reported at a gate to the Army National Guard post on Arkansas 22. That's about 8 miles (13 kilometers) southeast of Fort Smith. The divers found the body of a man inside. Barling police Sgt. Keith Lindley says investigators believe the man had driven around a barrier set up on the flooded highway and drove into the floodwater.

Divers are still checking to see if there are any other bodies at the scene.

The death is the first in Arkansas from the flooding from recent heavy rains.