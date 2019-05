Two area students are among more than 1,200 students included on the dean’s list during the spring 2019 semester at Harding University at Searcy.

They are Caitlin McGough, a senior communication sciences and disorders major from Pine Bluff, and Riley Smith, senior finance and accounting major from Stuttgart.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes, according to a news release.