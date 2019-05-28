Anniversaries

Smith Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 3004 S Kentucky St., will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the pastor and wife, the Rev. C.L. Williams and Robbie Williams. At 7 p.m. Friday, May 31, a musical will be presented. At 3 p.m. Sunday, June 2, special guests will be the Rev. George Waters Jr., pastor of Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church, along with its congregation.

New Salem Missionary Baptist Church at Sherrill will commemorate the 41st anniversary of the pastor and wife, the Rev. Clark and Hazel Thomas, on Sunday, June 2. At 11 a.m., the guest speaker will be the Rev. Michael Woolfolk of New Birth Outreach Church at Columbus, Ga. At 2:30 p.m., the featured speaker will be the Rev. Charles Boyd, pastor of First Missionary Baptist Church at Pine Bluff.

Solomon Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 8011 U.S. 63 South, will celebrate the fifth anniversary of the pastor and wife, the Rev. Ken and Mattie Daniels, at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 2. The guest minister will be the Rev. Donald Manning of Thomas Chapel Missionary Baptist Church of Gould.

Bright Star Missionary Baptist Church on U.S. 425 South will present the 24th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. William A. Neal Sr. at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 2. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Glenn Barnes, pastor of Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church.

Mt. Bayou Missionary Baptist Church at Altheimer will present the 25th appreciation program of the pastor and wife, the Rev. Lafayette Woods Sr. and Gwendolyn Woods, an evangelist, at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 2. The guest minister will be the Rev. Anthony Craig Sr., pastor of Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church at Pine Bluff, along with his congregation.

Old Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, 3116 Port Road, will hold its 122nd anniversary at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, June 2. The featured speaker will the Rev. Billy Artis of El Dorado.

Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1801 S. Indiana St., will celebrate its 137th anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 2. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Kirby L. Gulley, pastor of Eighth Avenue Baptist Church at Pine Bluff.

St. John Missionary Baptist Church at Sherrill will commemorate its 148th anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 2. The sermon will be by the Rev. Leon Williams Sr., pastor of True Vine “E” Missionary Baptist Church of Pine Bluff.

Concerts

Mt Zion Baptist Church at Altheimer will host the second annual Brenda Diane Waters-Lusk Scholarship Program, sponsored by the Southeast Arkansas Community Mass Choir. The event will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 1.

Men’s/Women’s programs

St. Peter’s Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 S. Catalpa St., will host its annual women’s retreat from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 1. Session speakers will be Letrece Harris, Deshona Joyner-Collins, Joyce Murry and Beverly Jones. Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington will be the luncheon speaker.

New Morning Star Baptist Church at Altheimer will celebrate its annual men’s day at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 2. The guest preacher will be the Rev. T.R. Ramey, pastor of St. John Baptist Church at Mitchellville. The Southeast Arkansas Male Chorus will sing.

Revivals

Eternal Life Ministry, 503 S. Pryce St., will conduct revival at 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, June 5-7. The guest speaker will be Winfred Garrett, a bishop from Houston, Texas.

Special events

Evangelistic Outreach Church, 620 L.A. Prexy Davis Drive, will host the line up of the annual City-wide Prayer Motorcade at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, June 1. The motorcade will start at 7 a.m. Sponsored by the Apostolic Prophetic Fellowship of Churches and Ministries, the motorcade will circle the city while participants pray and intercede for the Pine Bluff and Altheimer areas. The motorcade will be escorted by the Pine Bluff Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department. All families, churches, ministries, teams, squads and individuals are invited to participate.

Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church at Ladd will celebrate its 88th annual mission program at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 2. The guest speaker will be the Rev. James Simpson, pastor of First Eastside Missionary Baptist Church at Monticello.

Unity Christian Fellowship Church, 2712 S. Bay St., will hold its first Sunday Fellowship Lunch. Business owners are asked to attend and set up a free table, a spokesman said.

Mulberry Grove Missionary Baptist Church at Altheimer will sponsor a celebration honoring the 2019 graduates and honor roll students. Service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 2, and the guest speaker will be Jamal Burton of College Heights Church of Christ.

The City of Love Outreach & Restoration Church will move Sunday to a new location at Immanuel Baptist Church, 1801 W. 17th Ave. Service will start at 11 a.m., according to the pastor, Greg Smith.

Vacation Bible School

New Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, 1026 Missouri St., will host its Vacation Bible School from 6-8 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 3-7.

Bethlehem Worship Center Church of God in Christ at Dumas will conduct its Vacation Bible School at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 3-7. There will be classes for all ages as well as games and food.

Barraque Street Missionary Baptist Church, 1800 Pullen St., will present its Vacation Bible School from 6-8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, June 3-6. Sessions for adults and youth will include biblical teaching, crafts, music and snacks. For details or transportation, call 870-536-0582 between 9 a.m. and noon.

New Morning Star Baptist Church at Altheimer will sponsor its Vacation Bible School at 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, June 3-5.