United States Daughters of 1812 (U.S.D.1812) members were among the 75 volunteers who placed more than 26,000 flags at the Little Rock National Cemetery in preparation for Memorial Day, May 27.

The annual event depends upon volunteers from civic and patriotic organizations to place the flags and to also pick up the flags after Memorial Day, according to a news release.

The number of volunteers was lower since there are usually more than 200 assisting. Among those who joined U.S.D. 1812 in the effort were volunteers from the Marine Corps League, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Knights of Columbus, United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC), school students, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and the Arkansas National Guard. Former Arkansas First Lady Janet Huckabee also helped place flags.

Memorial Day Services were held across the state. The service for Pulaski County, usually held at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery in North Little Rock, was moved to the national cemetery due to construction at the state cemetery. This was the first service held at the national location in more than 10 years, according to the release.

Command Sgt. Maj. Steven Veazey of the Arkansas National Guard led the service and guest speaker was Col. Thomas D. Crimmins, commander of the 189th Airlift Wing of the Arkansas Air National Guard.

The 153-year-old cemetery is the final resting place of veterans from wars since the Civil War. It holds the remains of more than 3,000 unknown soldiers from the Civil War, Spanish American War and one from World War II.

U.S.D. 1812 adopted the cemetery for its Christmas Wreaths for Heroes program two years ago.

Details: Kay Tatum at 501-529-3802.