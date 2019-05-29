With May being proclaimed as “Teen Pregnancy Prevention” month, ACCESS Inc., a teen pregnancy prevention agency, is continuing its Rock-A-Thon fundraiser, according to a news release.

The agency will provide a rocking chair to businesses and organizations throughout May for a designated person to rock 10, 15 or 30 minutes. The participants should select a person, date, time and place for rocking. While they are rocking, pledge cards will be collected from workers for every minute rocked.

The purpose of the fundraiser is to expand ACCESS’ prevention program for teenagers in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County, which ranks high among the 75 counties with teen births, according to the release.

ACCESS (Arkansas Coordinated Child Effort in State Service) has existed for more than 40 years with a mission of educating and empowering adolescents in pregnancy prevention strategies.

“All proceeds from this fundraiser will go towards expanding our prevention program,” said Annie Jasper, executive director of ACCESS. “The prevention program provides teenagers with necessary tools needed to safe guard their sexual, physical and emotional health.”

“Our community is facing problems with teen pregnancy and ACCESS is trying to help reduce the rate through education,” Jasper said. “While we are actively implementing teen pregnancy prevention strategies to educate and empower our teens, we need the community’s help to make this effort go even further.”

Details: Call Annie Jasper at ACCESS, 870-535-1302, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays.