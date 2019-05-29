The Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival at Warren will host two children’s competitions — the 2019 Cutest Baby Contest and the 2019 Little Miss Pink Tomato Pageant.

Cutest Baby Contest

The 2019 Cutest Baby Contest will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, June 14, at the Warren Cultural Center, according to a news release.

Categories for the Cutest Babies are: 0-5 months; 5-9 months; 9-12 months; 1-2 years; 2-3 years and 3-4 years. A winner, first runner up and second runner up will be chosen in each category. Children four years old before June 14 are not eligible.

Baby contest participants should be dressed in playwear, not pageant attire, according to the release.

All entries for the baby contest must be received by 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 12. No late entries will be accepted. The entry fee is $35 made payable to the Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival and must be turned in with the entry form.

The pageant will begin with competition for infants. Admission to attend the event is $3.

Little Miss Pink Tomato Pageant

The 2019 Little Miss Pink Tomato Pageant will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at the Warren Cultural Center during the 63rd Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival.

Eligible contestants must be 4 or 5 years old and live in Ashley, Bradley, Cleveland, Calhoun, Dallas, Drew, Lincoln or Union counties.

Participants will rehearse at the Cultural Center at 9 a.m. Friday, June 14, and they will ride on the contestant float in the Pink Tomato Festival Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 15.

The application deadline for the 2019 Little Miss Pink Tomato competition is Friday, June 7, according to the release.

The pageant is celebrating its 60th anniversary. The first Little Miss Pink Tomato chosen in 1959 was June Ford, the daughter of Henry and Juanita Ford of Warren. The 59th Little Miss Pink Tomato, chosen in 2018, is Channa D’Asiyha Tatum, the daughter of Laporsha Tatum and Charmane Miller of Hermitage.

Entry forms for either pageant are available at the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce at Warren or forms may be downloaded at www.pinktomatofestival.com/forms .

Details: Bradley County Chamber, 870-226-5225; JeNelle Lipton, 870-226-5457; or Glenda Cross, 870-226-5758.