Residents and leaders of Pine Bluff will participate in One Pine Bluff Praying Together, one hour sessions of prayer for the growth and prosperity of the city, according to a news release.

“We will be meeting at local churches throughout the community. Please mark your calendars for this wonderful opportunity to gather in unity and prayer,” according to the release.

Upcoming dates and locations include:

June 2 — 6 p.m., First Trinity Church of God in Christ, 800 S. Catalpa St.; 870-534-2873.

June 9 — 6 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, 412 W. Sixth Ave.; 534-4701; the Rev. Joe Marconi, pastor.

June 16 — 6 p.m. Canaan Christian Center, 7890 Middle Warren Road; 534-7378; apostle, Craig Banks and pastor, Sheryl Banks.

June 23 — 6 p.m. Allen Temple AME Church, 1125 S. Virginia St.; 534-5306; the Rev. Daniel Johnson, pastor.

June 30 — 6 p.m. Evangelistic Outreach Church, 620 L.A. Prexy Drive; 535-6902; Emma L. Luckett, apostle, pastor.