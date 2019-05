The Community Empowerment Council is participating in the Summer Food Program. Meals will be provided to all children age 18 and younger free and are the same for all children. There will be no discrimination during the meal service, according to a news release.

All sites will be closed July 4. Summer Food Program meals will be provided at these sites:

Community Empowerment Council, 1711 S. Ohio St., Monday-Friday, June 10-Aug. 9; Breakfast 9-9:50 a.m.; Lunch noon-12:50 p.m.

Trinity Annex, 2900 W. Sixth Ave., Monday-Friday, June 3–Aug. 9, Breakfast 8:15-8:45 a.m.; Lunch 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Pine Bluff Boy’s & Girls Club, 200 W. Sixth Ave., Monday-Friday, June 10– July 26, Breakfast 9-9:40 a.m.; Lunch noon-1 p.m.

Ridgway, 3201 Ridgway Road, Monday-Friday, May 28 –July 26, Breakfast 8-8:30 a.m.; Lunch 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Monticello Boy’s & Girl’s Club, Monticello, Monday-Friday, June 3–Aug. 9, Breakfast 8:15-9 a.m., Lunch 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Central Elementary, Dumas, Monday-Thursday, June 3-27, Breakfast: 7:30-8:30 a.m., Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Hype Communities Inc., 1313 N. Magnolia St., Monday-Thursday, May 28-Aug. 9, Breakfast: 8-8:30 a.m., Lunch: 11-11:30 a.m.

Conner Junior High School, McGehee, Monday- Thursday, June 3-20, Breakfast: 8-8:30 a.m., Lunch: 11:30 a.m.- noon.

Southeast Apartments, 1100 E. 36th Ave., Monday-Friday, June 10–Aug. 9, Breakfast 9-9:40 a.m., Lunch noon-12:40 p.m.

St. John Apartments, 1105 E. 26th Ave., Monday-Friday, June 10–Aug. 9, Breakfast 9-9:40 a.m., Lunch noon-12:40 p.m.

Drew Central Elementary, Monticello, Monday-Thursday, June 3-23, Breakfast 7:30-8:30 a.m., Lunch 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Wilkins House, 2501 S. Cherry St., Monday-Friday, June 10–Aug. 9, Breakfast 9-9:40 a.m., Lunch noon-12:40 p.m.

Dumas High School, Dumas, Monday-Thursday, June 3-27, Breakfast: 7:30-8:15 a.m.,

Lunch: 10:45-11:45 a.m.

Dumas Junior High School, Dumas, Monday–Thursday, June 3-27, Breakfast: 7:30-8:15 a.m., Lunch: 11 a.m.-noon.

Reed Elementary School, Dumas, Monday-Thursday, June 3-27, Breakfast: 7:30-8:30 a.m., Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff STEM Program, Rust Technology Hall, 1911 Reeker St., Monday- Friday, June 10-28, Breakfast: 8-8:30 a.m., Lunch: noon-1 p.m.

McGehee Elementary School, McGehee, Monday-Thursday, June 3-20, Breakfast: 8- 8:30 a.m., Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-noon.