Turning Point International Outreach Ministries will present Crime Summit 2019 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at the Pine Bluff campus of Family Church, 2309 Poplar St.

Members of the community will come together to pray and remember the lives of loved ones who were lost due to violence, according to a news release.

Special guest speakers will include community leaders, survivors of crime victims and members of the Pine Bluff Police Department. Participants will call the names of victims from 2005-2019. Refreshments will be served, according to the release.