Students celebrate after the Dollarway High School Chamber Choir wins top awards. The choir received superior ratings and a first place Mixed Choir award in 1A Division at the Music In The Parks Choral Festival at San Antonio, Texas. Held May 10-13, the trip also included visits to the historic Alamo Church, Riverwalk, Six Flags Fiesta Texas and Schiltterbahn Waterpark and Resorts, according to a news release. The choir is under the direction of DHS Choral Director Kourtney Smith. The district congratulated the students. Special to The Commercial