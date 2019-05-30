Where a family pet is laid to rest can be just as important for some as where their human relatives are buried. HOPE Humane Society’s current situation has plot purchasers concerned about the future of a memorial site behind the facility.

Resident Ann Bell said her family has buried pets at the Moran Memorial Pet Cemetery since 1977. Because of news of HOPE’s impending closure, rumors have spread on social media about the site being turned into a parking lot or fire station.

“This is very important to all the families who have their beloved pets in the cemetery. There have been numerous rumors and much speculation about what will happen, including the paving over of the graves,” Bell wrote in an email to the Times Record. “This is causing a great deal of anxiety to me and others, since I have numerous animals resting there.”

Humane Society Board Vice President Storm Nolan told the Times Record on Tuesday the shelter is “maintaining the land and cemetery as long as we own the property.”

The shelter has a $500,000 loan due to BancorpSouth in July and not enough funds, meaning foreclosure is likely. Once foreclosed, the bank will make a decision regarding the pet cemetery, Nolan said.

Almost Home Shelter in Van Buren published a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon, sharing information about the cemetery. The post noted that no one has bought the land nor is any organization in the process of doing so.

The post said people whose pets are in the cemetery may retrieve the stone marker and “bring it back later if you wish to reset where your pet is buried,” per the Humane Society.

The Bell family has buried five dogs and four cats at the cemetery, which is a lot for one location.

“We placed our trust in the Humane Society to protect the memories of our nine family members entered there, and unfortunately, the Humane Society has fallen far short, considering the property could be foreclosed very soon,” said Nelson Bell, Ann Bell’s son.

Nelson Bell said the experience has been “a nightmare” due to the declining care as the shelter's population has increased. He said concerns were addressed with shelter staff but no action was taken.

“It became so depressing that I just stopped visiting all together, and noticed many others followed suit,” Nelson Bell said.

The Humane Society has used cemetery plot purchases for operating expenses, Nelson Bell said. He said he paid $300 to bury a cat in 2017. He said it was a high cost but he wanted to help HOPE achieve its mission. Looking back, however, Nelson Bell said he regrets purchasing plots.

“They are family members, and they brought so much joy and happiness into my life,” Nelson Bell said. “All I wanted was for their memory to be preserved and for them to be given the dignity that they earned in their lifetime. I hope the people of Fort Smith will help to preserve the memory of all those resting at Moran Pet Cemetery.”

The Fort Smith Board of Directors moved last week at a special study session to remove a $650,000 contract with the Humane Society from its regular meeting agenda. No agreement about a partial contract was made, thereby ending the city’s relationship with the shelter.

Starting Friday, the shelter will no longer accept stray pets from Fort Smith Animal Control officers. It has until July 17 to use its remaining available funds to empty the shelter through local adoptions or out-of-state transports.