Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded in the Jefferson County Clerk’s office:

Barry Edward Cole Jr., 30, of Pine Bluff, and Alicia N. Lyons, 29, of White Hall, recorded May 28.

John Dewayne Clark, 49, and Marion Annette Miller, 45, both of Pine Bluff, recorded May 28.

Leslie William Johnson Jr., 39, and Rachel Jana Bradley, 37, both of Pine Bluff, recorded May 28.

Michael Donell Goal, 42, and Rochelle L. Sims, 42, both of Pine Bluff, recorded May 23.

Mari Gerone Martin II, 25, and Armishca Shakara Wright, 27, both of Pine Bluff, recorded May 28.

Michael Linell Winston, 36, and Taja Lashay Purley, 31, both of Pine Bluff, recorded May 28.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk’s Office:

Pamela Russell v. Stanley Russell, granted May 28.

Kimberly Haynes v. Thomas Haynes, granted May 28.

Cynthia Slayden-Barnes v. Kevin Barnes, granted May 28.

Rhamonia Young v. Xavier Young, granted May 28.

Monica Brooks v. Ricky Brooks, granted May 29.