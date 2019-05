Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington’s Youth Council invites the public to the Youth State of the City Address. The event will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

During this event, the youth council will discuss progress on their initiatives including crime prevention, city beautification, education and youth activities in Pine Bluff, according to a news release.

Details: Mayor Shirley Washington’s Office, 870-730-2000 ext. 7.